Leroy Sane believes he'll be better and happier at Bayern: Guardiola

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is likely to begin his next chapter with German champions Bayern Munich after deciding to leave the Citizens, said manager Pep Guardiola yesterday.

British and German media reported that Bayern had reached an agreement with City to sign Sane in a deal worth 45 million euros (S$70.5m) plus add-ons, with the 24-year-old winger set to sign a five-year deal with the German club.

Guardiola confirmed that there were a few kinks that needed to be ironed out before the deal could be announced.

"It looks like it, but it's not already done. There are some little issues, but it looks like he is going to go to Munich. We wish him all the best and thanks for our years together," Guardiola told reporters ahead of their English Premier League clash against Liverpool tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"He will have another chapter at a fantastic club in Bayern. He wanted to leave. I would have loved for him to stay, but he believed he would be better and happier there."

Bayern have already snapped up two free transfers - French defender Tanguy Kouassi, 18, on a four-year deal from Paris Saint-Germain, and Schalke 04 goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel.

After relinquishing the EPL title to Liverpool this season, City have a chance to prove a point when they host the Reds.

Guardiola said his side always wanted to prove a point, saying: "In sport, you have to prove every time. We are incredibly satisfied with what we have done and are doing but for athletes it is never enough.