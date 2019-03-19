Football

Les Bleus replaces injured Martial with Lemar

A knee problem has forced Manchester United forward Anthony Martial to withdraw from the France squad for this month's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Moldova and Iceland, the French Football Federation said on its website yesterday.

Martial, who is struggling with his right knee, would be replaced by Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Lemar, it added.

The 23-year-old's pull-out followed talks between national team doctors and United, after he played in a 2-1 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup on Saturday. - REUTERS

Football