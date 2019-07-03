Let Wilfried Zaha join Arsenal, player's brother tells Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha's brother Judicael has pleaded with Crystal Palace to allow the winger to join his boyhood club Arsenal.

Palace had reportedly rejected the Gunners' bid of £40 million (S$68.6m) for Zaha.

The Eagles, who sold right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United in a deal worth up to £50 million earlier this week, are believed to value Zaha at £80 million.

But Judicael is hoping that the Eagles will let his brother go.

He told Sky Sports: "Given all that Wilfried has given to Crystal Palace to help them remain a (English) Premier League club, I hope Palace will be able to see their way to agreeing a deal with Arsenal that allows Wilfried to realise his dream of playing European football for the club he's supported since childhood."

Zaha, 26, scored in Ivory Coast's 4-1 win over Namibia yesterday morning (Singapore time) to help them reach the last 16 of the African Nations Cup.