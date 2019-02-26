Let’s work on breaking down stubborn teams: Milner

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has urged the Reds to work on breaking teams down, following their second consecutive goalless draw on Sunday.

Juergen Klopp's men drew 0-0 with Manchester United at Old Trafford despite having 65 per cent possession, just days after another goalless stalemate against Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Milner told Sky Sports: "We've got to look where we can improve when we have got the ball and teams are sat back.

"We have come up against it a lot this season, teams showing a lot of respect against us with the players we've got.

"That's something we've got to adapt to and work out how to break down."

The 33-year-old added that they need to improve on their final ball and movements.

Although the Reds are back on top of the table, they hold a slender one-point advantage over defending champions Manchester City with 11 games to go.

Meanwhile, Klopp said his team would need to draw on all their passion to deal with the pressure of the title run-in.

The Reds host Watford at Anfield on Thursday morning (Singapore time) before the Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park on Monday morning.

"From my point of view, it is a very positive pressure, but I don't have to play - I only sit here and say dumb things, so that's easy," said Klopp.

"We all have to learn in these situations, the only way we can do it is with passion.

"This club, the heart and soul of this club, is passion.

"On Wednesday night, we have another chance and then there's the derby, which is always a very emotional game so again (with) passion.

"We know where we are coming from and we know where we are.

"Now let's make sure we use the situation as well as possible and then we will see how it ends for us."

The Reds are sweating over the loss of Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino to an ankle injury, which Klopp said disrupted his team's rhythm.

The 27-year-old left Old Trafford on crutches and is likely to miss the Watford match.