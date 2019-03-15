Lewandowski blames Kovac for Bayern's European exit

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has blamed his coach Niko Kovac's tactics after they were knocked out of the Champions League last 16 by Liverpool yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Polish forward told beIN Sports that Kovac was too conservative in his approach, resulting in Bayern losing the initiative.

He said: "In the first game, we didn't make a good risk to play forward and try to score the goal.

"Today also I think we didn't try to play offensive and try to score the goal because we didn't have a lot of chances also. That was our problem today.

"We were playing at home but that wasn't our game today. That's why Liverpool beat us.

"I'm not happy, I'm angry because we know we should do better but we didn't."

This is the first time since 2011 that Bayern have failed to make the quarter-finals in Europe's top club competition.

It has been a bleak last 16 for Germany, whose three representatives all lost to English opposition to leave no Bundesliga club in the quarter-finals for the first time since 2006.

Borussia Dortmund lost 4-0 over two legs to Tottenham Hotspur while Schalke 04 were humiliated 10-2 on aggregate by Manchester City.

Former Bayern and Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes a massive overhaul is long overdue for the Bavarian giants.

Speaking as a pundit on BT Sport, Hargreaves said: "It is the end of an era, end of a cycle for Bayern Munich, a very successful one, but the better team won over two legs.

"Bayern are in transition with older players like (Arjen) Robben and (Franck) Ribery.

"For Bayern, there will be a lot of changes this summer. I think they are going to spend a lot of money."