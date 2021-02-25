Lewandowski, Musiala star as Bayern show intent with 4-1 rout of Lazio

Holders Bayern Munich brushed off their recent poor domestic form by throwing down a Champions League marker with an emphatic 4-1 win at Lazio in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) last 16, first leg to take a huge step towards the quarter-finals.

Robert Lewandowski gave Bayern an early lead with his 72nd Champions League goal, taking him to third on the all-time list ahead of Real Madrid great Raul Gonzalez.

Jamal Musiala, who turns 18 tomorrow, became the youngest player to score for a German club in the Champions League when he bagged Bayern's second in only his fourth appearance in the competition.

The England Under-21 international later announced his decision to play for Germany.

Leroy Sane made it 3-0 before Francesco Acerbi scored an own goal just after the break. Joaquin Correa pulled a goal back for Lazio early in the second half.

UNBEATEN

The result at the Stadio Olimpico extended the holders' unbeaten Champions League run to 18 games and came as a relief after a two-match winless run in the league.

"Everyone fulfilled expectations today," said Bayern coach Hansi Flick.

"We wanted to put them under pressure from the off, which we did well. We won the ball high up the pitch and created plenty of chances as a result. We are a huge step closer to the quarter-finals. We're very happy."

Simone Inzaghi's Lazio need a near miracle in the return leg in Munich on March 17 to reach the last eight.

He said: "Bayern are the world champions. They definitely did not need our mistakes to make it even easier for them and that is the greatest disappointment.