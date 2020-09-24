Lewandowski, Neuer & de Bruyne nominated for Player of the Year prize

Bayern Munich duo Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer have been nominated alongside Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne for the Uefa Men's Player of the Year prize for last season, European football's governing body announced yesterday.

The winner will be announced - along with the Uefa Women's Player of the Year - on Oct 1, when Uefa hold the draw for this season's Champions League group stage at their headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Lewandowski and Neuer starred as Bayern won the Champions League, beating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the final in Lisbon last month.

Poland striker Lewandowski scored an astonishing 55 goals in 47 games as Bayern won the Treble of Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup. He top-scored in the Champions League with 15 goals.

Goalkeeper Neuer also played a key role in Bayern's triumphant campaign, while Belgium playmaker de Bruyne scored or set up 33 goals in the English Premier League and was nominated despite City finishing second to Liverpool domestically and going out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals.