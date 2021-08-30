Lewandowski sets Bayern record with treble

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski continued his imperious form with a superb hat-trick as the Bundesliga champions trounced Hertha Berlin 5-0 at the Allianz Arena yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Poland striker has scored in his last 16 matches for Bayern, bettering Gerd Mueller's record of netting in 15 consecutive games between 1969 and 1970.

The 33-year-old said he feels much better than a few years ago, adding: "I still want to get better and improve."