Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern: Agent

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski wants to leave the club to seek "a new challenge", his agent told Sport Bild yesterday.

"Robert feels that he needs a change and a new challenge in his career," said Pini Zahavi. "The managers of Bayern know about it."

Lewandowski, 29, whose Bayern contract runs until 2021, has been linked with Real Madrid, while Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester United are also understood to be interested.