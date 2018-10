‘Liberated’ Bayern believe they’ve turned corner

Bayern Munich travel to Greece to face AEK Athens in the Champions League tomorrow morning (Singapore time) boosted by a Bundesliga win that "felt like a liberation" after their miserable run of form and a stormy week behind the scenes.

The pressure was mounting on the German champions and new coach Niko Kovac during a four-match winless run to the extent that senior club figures, including Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness, launched a stunning attack on the media.

GROUP E AEK ATHENS BAYERN MUNICH

But Saturday's 3-1 win over Wolfsburg, in which Robert Lewandowski scored twice to end a five-game goal drought, is being hailed as a potential turning point for Bayern's season.

"That felt like a liberation," said centre-back Mats Hummels, while sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic was equally relieved, adding: "We have shown character in a difficult phase."

The tension had been ratcheted up on Friday when Rummenigge, Hoeness and Salihamidzic slammed the press for "disgusting and respectless" reporting of Bayern's poor performances in recent weeks, singling out German journalists to scold.

Saturday's three points provided some calm at the Allianz Arena, but the pressure is still on Kovac heading to Athens, after a 1-1 home draw with Ajax Amsterdam last time out in Europe left Bayern's Group E hopes in the balance.

Kovac was cautious about expectations that Bayern will now rediscover the form which saw them romp to six straight German titles, describing the win at Wolfsburg as "just a small and first step in the right direction".

But James Rodriguez, who scored a fantastic goal at the weekend, was more bullish, saying that Bayern are back in business.

"In a long season, these things always happen," said Rodriguez, referring to the recent shock defeats by Hertha Berlin and Borussia Moenchengladbach that has left them fourth in the Bundesliga table.

"There are bad games, there are good games. This bad phase has already gone. Now comes something good."