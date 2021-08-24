Ligue 1 game abandoned due to brawl

Fans invading the pitch during the match between Nice and Marseille.

The French Ligue 1 game between Nice and Marseille yesterday morning (Singapore time) was abandoned after a brawl broke out involving players and fans.

Trouble at the Allianz Riviera Stadium flared in the 75th minute when Marseille’s Dimitri Payet, who had been targeted by plastic bottles every time he took a corner, threw one back at the Nice fans.

Angry home supporters then clambered onto the pitch, threatening Payet.

Nice skipper Dante tried to calm the supporters, while security officials tried to stem the pitch invasion before a brawl broke out between players of the two teams, supporters and staff.

The referee then led both teams off to the safety of the dressing room.

Eighty minutes after the game was suspended, Nice, who were leading 1-0 through Kasper Dolberg’s goal, said they wanted to restart.

Marseille, however, wanted the match halted for good and it was then abandoned.

Marseille president Pablo Longoria said they decided not to continue due to safety reasons.

He added: “The referee was with us, he confirmed to (coach) Jorge Sampaoli and me that safety was not guaranteed and decided to stop the game.”