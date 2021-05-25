Lille’s title-winning coach hails players, but could leave

Lille coach Christophe Galtier heaped praise on his players after they clinched the Ligue 1 title ahead of Paris Saint-Germain in the final round of matches yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Lille, who have the league's best defence, won 2-1 at Angers to finish with a club record of 83 points, one ahead of PSG, who beat Stade Brest 2-0 to end up second, one point adrift.