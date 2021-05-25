Football

Lille’s title-winning coach hails players, but could leave

May 25, 2021 06:00 am

Lille coach Christophe Galtier heaped praise on his players after they clinched the Ligue 1 title ahead of Paris Saint-Germain in the final round of matches yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Lille, who have the league's best defence, won 2-1 at Angers to finish with a club record of 83 points, one ahead of PSG, who beat Stade Brest 2-0 to end up second, one point adrift.

"I love this squad, I love these players," said Galtier, who could leave a side he joined when they were set to battle relegation in 2017 for ninth-placed Nice. - REUTERS

Juventus sneak into top four at Napoli’s expense
Football

Juventus sneak into top four at Napoli's expense

Related Stories

Neil Humphreys: And the EPL Wacky Award goes to...

No place for captain Sergio Ramos in Spain's Euro 2020 squad

Aguero to partner Messi at Barca: Guardiola

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football