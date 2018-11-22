Lindelof sends cheeky note to Zlatan after Sweden's promotion

Sweden defender Victor Lindelof had a tongue-in-cheek message for Zlatan Ibrahimovic after helping his country secure promotion to Nations League A yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Lindelof, named Sweden's Player of the Year last week , rattled home Mikael Lustig's knock-down from a corner to give his side the lead in the 41st minute. It was his first international goal.

After the match, the Manchester United defender, 24, took to social media to post pictures of the game, with the cheeky caption, "Watch out, Ibrahimovic."

LA Galaxy striker Ibrahimovic, who has retired from international duty and has won the Player of the Year award 11 times, is Sweden's all-time leading scorer with 62 goals.

Striker Marcus Berg wrapped up the win with a tap-in in the 72nd minute, to help the Swedes pip Russia to top spot of League B, Group 2.

Both teams finished on seven points, but a scoreless draw in Russia and yesterday's win in Stockholm propelled the Swedes into the top tier of the new competition as group winners, reported Reuters.

Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen had little to do as the expected Russian onslaught failed to materialise and Janne Andersson's side closed out the year with a vital win.

Meanwhile, Turkey were relegated to League C, following their 1-0 loss at home to Sweden last Saturday.

NATIONS LEAGUE A

Through to Finals: Holland, Switzerland, Portugal, England

Holland, Switzerland, Portugal, England Relegated to League B: Germany, Iceland, Poland, Croatia

NATIONS LEAGUE B