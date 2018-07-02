Lingard hails Southgate's England revolution

England's Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard said Gareth Southgate has brought about a revolution with the national team and vows they won't change their positive approach for their last-16 clash with Colombia on Wednesday morning (Singapore time).

Lingard, whose long-range goal in England's 6-1 win over Panama has been one of the highlights of the team's performances, said he is enjoying his role as part of a trio operating behind striker and captain Harry Kane.

"It feels like a new revolution," said the 25-year-old.

"The manager has come in with great ideas, great ideas in the way he wants us to play. The formation suits us perfectly."

Lingard is seen as one of the key players keeping the atmosphere in the squad light and he said that the mood among the players has been perfect.

"As a group of lads, it is a young squad but we still have those experienced players in there and the team spirit is amazing at the moment. We are excited and enjoying the World Cup," he said.

After victories over Tunisia and Panama booked England's place in the group stage, a mainly second-string side lost to an also weakened Belgium in the final group match.

Second place meant England entered what is viewed as the easier half of the draw, but Lingard said that factor was far from the players' minds.

"No. Obviously we are going to have to play the big teams sooner rather than later and, if you want to be the best team in the world, you've got to beat the big teams," he said.

Nor is the midfielder expecting England to adjust their tactics given the higher stakes and the qualities of their South American opponents.

"We don't need to change too much. No matter what round we are in, we are still going to play the same. We'll play without fear and with that freedom. That's what got us here today, so why change?," he said.

Meanwhile, Colombia's James Rodriguez has "minor bruising" in a calf muscle, but no decision has been taken on whether he will face England.

James limped off in the first half of Colombia's final group game against Senegal last Thursday which they won 1-0. An MRI scan showed he has "minor bruising without any tear in the muscle fibres".