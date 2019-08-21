Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic headline Puskas Award nominees

Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are the star names on the 10-player shortlist announced yesterday by Fifa for its Puskas Award for Goal of the Year.

They are joined by three women and five men, with goals scored between July 16 last year and July 19 this year.

There are nominees from the Bundesliga, La Liga and Women's World Cup and one, a jaw-dropping shot by Billie Simpson of Cliftonville Ladies, from a Northern Ireland women's league game played on what appears to be a public pitch in front of no spectators.

Messi, who has yet to win the award, earned a seventh nomination with a delicate chip for Barcelona against Real Betis.

Ibrahimovic's goal, meanwhile, was with a balletic volley for LA Galaxy against Toronto FC in Major League Soccer.

The award, which was established in 2009, is named after the legendary Hungary, Spain and Real Madrid striker Ferenc Puskas.

Fans can vote until Sept 1 for the 10 candidates.