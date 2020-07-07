Lionel Messi with extend contract, says Barca chief Josep Bartomeu
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu insisted that captain Lionel Messi will end his career at the Catalan club, dismissing a report saying the Argentine does not wish to renew his contract when it expires next year.
"Messi has said he will end his working and footballing life at Barca," Bartomeu told Spanish network Movistar after his side beat Villarreal 4-1 away yesterday morning (Singapore time) to stay four points behind leaders Real Madrid.
"I'm not going to explain the details because we are focused on the competition... but Messi has explained to us that he wants to stay..."
Messi, 33, has spoken out against the club's hierarchy last year and radio station Cadena Ser said last week he is unhappy with how Barca are being run and wants to leave. - REUTERS
