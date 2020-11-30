Football

Lionel Messi pays tribute to Diego Maradona in Barca's win

Lionel Messi. PHOTO: REUTERS
Nov 30, 2020 06:00 am

Lionel Messi paid a personal tribute to the late Diego Maradona after scoring yesterday as Barcelona returned to winning ways in La Liga with a 4-0 home victory over Osasuna.

Messi capped a brilliant team display with a thumping strike into the top corner in the second half, after goals by Martin Braithwaite, Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho.

The Argentinian then lifted his shirt to reveal a red-and-black replica kit of his hometown club Newell's Old Boys, bearing the No. 10 which Maradona wore during his brief spell at the Rosario side in 1993.

The win lifted Barcelona to seventh, nine points behind leaders Real Sociedad.- REUTERS

