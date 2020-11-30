Lionel Messi pays tribute to Diego Maradona in Barca's win

Lionel Messi paid a personal tribute to the late Diego Maradona after scoring yesterday as Barcelona returned to winning ways in La Liga with a 4-0 home victory over Osasuna.

Messi capped a brilliant team display with a thumping strike into the top corner in the second half, after goals by Martin Braithwaite, Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho.

The Argentinian then lifted his shirt to reveal a red-and-black replica kit of his hometown club Newell's Old Boys, bearing the No. 10 which Maradona wore during his brief spell at the Rosario side in 1993.