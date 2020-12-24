Lionel Messi surpasses Pele’s goal record

Lionel Messi beat Pele's record of goals for a single club when he scored his 644th for Barcelona in a 3-0 victory against Real Valladolid yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Argentina attacker bagged Barca's third goal when he collected Pedri's backheel and struck the ball past goalkeeper Jordi Masip in the 65th minute.

Clement Lenglet and Martin Braithwaite scored fifth-placed Barca's other goals.

"When I started playing football, I never thought I would break any records. And even less the one I achieved today," Messi posted on Instagram shortly after the game.

"I can only thank all those who helped me over the years, my teammates, my family, my friends and all those who support me every day." - AFP