Lionel Messi’s new Barcelona contract delayed by rules

Barcelona's attempts to offer Lionel Messi a new deal have been delayed by La Liga's financial control measures, the club's president Joan Laporta said yesterday after the Argentinian became a free agent.

While Laporta said the club's all-time top scorer wishes to stay, their attempts to tie the 34-year-old to a new deal had to fit with the league's rules.

"It's going well, he wants to stay and we're making all the efforts to ensure he does. But we have to balance it with financial fair play," Laporta told Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

"There are many options and we're contemplating which is the best for both parties. But we want him to stay and so does he, we want to give him the most competitive team possible."