Lionel Messi's S$1.13b release clause is still valid: La Liga

La Liga released a statement yesterday saying Lionel Messi's Barcelona contract was still valid, days after his shock announcement that he wants to leave the club and hours after he failed to attend a pre-season medical.

The ruling body said the only way for the Argentinian forward to be released from the contract was to trigger a 700-million euro (S$1.13 billion) release clause.

"In compliance with the applicable rule, La Liga will not approve a request to be de-registered as a player with the Spanish football federation, unless the amount in the release clause has been paid," La Liga said in a statement.

Messi did not attend a medical with Barcelona yesterday, a Barca club source confirmed. Reuters footage showed players arriving for Covid-19 tests and Messi did not appear. He had been due at Barcelona's training ground at 10.15am local time.

The 33-year-old informed the club last Tuesday he wished to leave immediately, plunging Barca into new turmoil.

Messi's lawyers plan to invoke a clause in his four-year contract, signed in 2017, which would have allowed the attacker to leave the club for free if he had requested it by June 10.