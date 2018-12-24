Little festive cheer for Guardiola and Man City

Last Christmas, Manchester City were able to relax in the comfort of a 13-point lead in the English Premier League but, after two defeats in three games, the festive mood of Pep Guardiola's team will be tinged with a little anxiety this year.

City's aura of invincibility has gone and, with it, the feeling that a second straight title for the club was almost inevitable.

The 2-0 loss at Chelsea a fortnight ago showed Liverpool were not chasing Guardiola's team in vain, but Saturday's 3-2 loss at home to Crystal Palace leaves City trailing Juergen Klopp's side by four points.

The festive fixtures will conclude with a meeting of the top two in Manchester on Jan 3 and the prospect of Liverpool extending their lead should focus minds at the Etihad.

City face a Boxing Day fixture away to Leicester, who on Saturday won at Stamford Bridge.