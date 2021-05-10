Liverpool aiming for top-4 window: Thiago

The door to a top-four finish might be closed for Liverpool, but the window is still open, said midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

The Reds kept their Champions League hopes alive with a 2-0 home win over Southampton yesterday morning (Singapore time), when Thiago scored his first goal for the club with an injury-time effort, after Sadio Mane's first-half opener.

With the victory, Juergen Klopp's men moved up to sixth place, six points behind fourth-placed Leicester City, but with a game in hand.

Thiago told Sky Sports: "It's always a great moment when you score and also help the team... we have to keep fighting until the end.

"We have this small chance (to qualify for the Champions League)... The door sometimes closed for us but the window is open, so we try to get through the window."

To make the top four, Klopp's men must win their remaining four games - Manchester United (away), West Bromwich Albion (away), Burnley (away) and Crystal Palace (home).

They must also hope that Leicester and fifth-placed West Ham United will slip up at least once in their remaining matches.

The Foxes have a tougher run-in - United (away), Chelsea (away) and Tottenham Hotspur (home), while the Hammers will meet Brighton & Hove Albion (away), West Brom (away) and Southampton (home).

When asked if four wins will be enough to secure a top-four spot, Klopp told Sky Sports: "Yeah if we do that, I think it'll be enough, but that's a big if."

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Manchester City defender Micah Richards believes that the Foxes' minds will be on their slip-up last season, when they dropped off the top four in the final weeks.

"Liverpool in the second half showed me something," he said. "The rest of the fixtures, if Liverpool played like they did in the last 25 minutes in the second half (against Southampton) they could win all those games."