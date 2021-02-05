Liverpool are not playing like title contenders, says Juergen Klopp

With champions Liverpool on the ropes, Manchester City have the chance to knock Juergen Klopp's side effectively out of the English Premier League title race at Anfield on Monday morning (Singapore time).

City are beginning to look unstoppable, having won their last nine EPL games, while Liverpool's 1-0 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday has left them seven points adrift.

Should City win on Monday, they would move 10 points clear of Liverpool having also played one game fewer, and it is hard to imagine Klopp's spluttering side being able to bridge that gap.

"You always ask - as we were champions last year - and I have to say 'oh my God, we want to be champions, yes we want it'," Klopp said as he looked ahead to the City clash after Steven Alzate secured Brighton's win at Anfield.

"But you need the games and the performances for it. And we don't have them."

Klopp stopped short of saying defeat by City would make it impossible to win the title, but the sentiment was clear.

"We have to fight for other things. We fight for three points," said the German, who hopes forward Sadio Mane will have recovered from injury and goalkeeper Alisson from illness in time to face a rampant City.

Of the Brighton defeat, Klopp added: "We played against really good opposition... We looked mentally not fresh. They deserved to win."