Liverpool are thinking of coronavirus, not EPL title: Willian

Chelsea midfielder Willian believes Liverpool players are more concerned with the Covid-19 pandemic and the health of their families than winning the English Premier League title.

EPL teams met last Friday to discuss options on finishing the season, including how the title, European places and relegation spots are to be decided. No conclusion has yet been reached.

When the league was suspended on March 13, Liverpool were 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand, with just nine matches to play.

The EPL is suspended until April 30 at least, and if the league resumes, it will likely be behind closed doors.

Willian, 31, was quoted in the Daily Mirror as saying: "Football without fans is no fun. I've heard that we could return with closed gates, with no public in the stadiums.

"If it is necessary and if we must play for the good of all, it must be done...

"Even Liverpool players themselves, if you ask them, will say that they are concerned about their own health and that of their families.

"Not with the English title."

Reds star Sadio Mane said earlier this month he would "understand" if Liverpool are not crowned English champions for the first time in 30 years due to the coronavirus-interrupted season.

Liverpool legend Ian Rush, meanwhile, said: "If it doesn't happen and the Premier League is declared null and void, then you have to move on and not let it affect you...

"There's no way Liverpool can be awarded the title without the season being finished."