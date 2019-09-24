Liverpool assistant manager Peter Krawietz credited for set-pieces

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp paid tribute to assistant manager Peter Krawietz for sharpening their set-piece edge at the training ground.

The Reds pipped Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to maintain their perfect record after six games, with both goals coming off free-kick routines.

Trent Alexander-Arnold fired in the first off a backheeled free-kick by Mohamed Salah, before Roberto Firmino headed in the second from a cross by Andy Robertson.

"The Robbo (Firmino) one is from the training ground," said Klopp. "The Trent one, I really see the boys on the pitch today had the best view on the pitch. It's their job to see the best opportunity to score.

"It was a direct free-kick so they could have scored directly, but this little move changed the whole angle and made it pretty impossible to make a save. It was a brilliant goal.

"Pete Krawietz and our analysts, they do a really good job around set-pieces, especially corner kicks. I loved the corners in the second half where we probably should have scored twice."

The only blip for Klopp was Sadio Mane's injury.

The Senegalese picked up a knock around the knee and a dead leg, which could rule him out of their League Cup match against MK Dons on Thursday morning (Singapore time).

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said the VAR call, which ruled out what would have been a first-half equaliser from Cesar Azpilicueta, was pivotal.