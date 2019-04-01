Liverpool back on top after last-gasp victory over Spurs

EPL LIVERPOOL TOTTENHAM 2 1 (Roberto Firmino 16, Toby Alderweireld

90-og) (Lucas Moura 70)

Liverpool moved back to the top of the English Premier League in dramatic fashion as Toby Alderweireld’s late own goal helped the Reds secure a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday.

In the 90th minute, Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris parried out a back-post header from Mohamed Salah, but the ball struck the Belgian central defender and rolled over the line.



Liverpool are on 79 points, while Manchester City, who won at Fulham on Saturday, are on 77 points but with a game in hand.



Roberto Firmino opened the scoring for the Reds in the 16th minute, getting between the Spurs central defenders to meet a perfectly shaped cross from left-back Andy Robertson with a firm header.



Tottenham were well on top after the break, however, and it was no surprise when they drew level – Harry Kane swinging a wonderful cross-field pass to Kieran Trippier whose low ball was flicked on by Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura drove home the loose ball.



Spurs could have made it even worse for Juergen Klopp’s side five minutes from the end but Moussa Sissoko blasted over at the end of a dangerous counter-attack.



Then came the late winner as Anfield erupted with relief and delight. – REUTERS