Liverpool can overcome Virgil van Dijk’s absence: Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold believes Liverpool can still aspire to win the Champions League and English Premier League, even without the talismanic presence of Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutch defender is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering cruciate ligament damage against Everton last month.

But, since then, Liverpool have won all four games to move back to the top of the EPL and their Champions League group.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE, GROUP D ATALANTA LIVERPOOL

Juergen Klopp's men ended a 30-year wait to win the league title earlier this year, a season after winning the Champions League.

And Alexander-Arnold, 22, believes that experience is key to overcoming the obstacles they face this season.

"On the outside, people have opinions and say things, but we are focused on what we want to achieve and what we can achieve," he said ahead of their Champions League away tie against Atalanta tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"No matter the setbacks or the players we lose to injury, we can still achieve these things."