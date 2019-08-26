Liverpool can still improve after perfect start: Jordan Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has warned their title rivals that the Reds still have room for improvement despite their perfect start to the season.

Juergen Klopp's side are the only English Premier League team with a 100 per cent record after beating Arsenal 3-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to make it three successive league wins.

A header from Joel Matip gave them the lead before Mohamed Salah hit a double, the first from the spot after David Luiz pulled his jersey, and the second a brilliant solo goal.

But Gunners substitute Lucas Torreira, who had come on for Dani Ceballos, pulled a goal back in the 85th minute, which means the Reds have failed to keep a clean sheet in five games in all competitions.

Henderson told the club's website: "If we want to be really critical, we're disappointed with the goal. I should have cleared it on the edge of the box.

"But we've got to be delighted with the three points, it's tough in the Premier League. Another great performance."

Liverpool have not yet matched the levels they reached last season en route to winning the Champions League.

But they stepped up to the challenge in the first league meeting with one of their "big-six" rivals.

"It was a performance full of power, energy, greed and passion, which you need to have against a team like Arsenal," said Klopp.

"For 80 minutes, we were completely in charge of the game. We are not Disneyland, we do not need to excite everyone in every second."

Victory equalled the club record of 12 successive league wins, set from April to October 1990.