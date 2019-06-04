Liverpool fans line streets to honour idols

Under leaden English skies, Liverpool became a carnival of red on Sunday as the football-mad city hailed its heroes for bringing home the Champions League trophy for the first time in 14 years.

The open-top bus, emblazoned with "Champions of Europe", rolled by with the trophy being hoisted aloft by bouncing Liverpool players amid red flare smoke, confetti and wild cheers. Celebrations ran late into the night, as ecstatic supporters danced drunkenly in the streets singing a repertoire of the club's anthems.