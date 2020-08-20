Liverpool to host Leeds on Sept 12, the EPL's opening day

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa will take on Liverpool's Juergen Klopp on their return to the English Premier League.

Leeds United's first English Premier League game for 16 years will see Marcelo Bielsa’s men travel to defending champions Liverpool for their opening game on Sept 12, while Manchester City and Manchester United will miss the opening weekend to give them extra time to recover from a late end to the 2019/20 season.

All sides were guaranteed by the football authorities to have at least 30 days off between the two seasons after the late finish to the campaign caused by a three-month stoppage due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

City and United were eliminated from the Champions League and Europa League respectively last weekend, three weeks after the end of the EPL season.

Chelsea and Wolves will start their seasons on Sept 14, after they too were involved in European competition into August.

Leeds are back in the top flight for the first time since 2003/04, but could not have asked for a tougher start against the champions who have not lost a league game at Anfield in more than three years.

Tottenham host Everton, Arsenal travel to newly-promoted Fulham and Chelsea are away to Brighton on the opening weekend.

City and Liverpool are scheduled to meet on the weekends of Nov 7 at the Etihad and Feb 6 at Anfield.

Juergen Klopp’s men do not face traditional rivals Manchester United until 2021 with the Red Devils visiting Anfield on Jan 16 and Liverpool heading to Old Trafford on May 1.

After hosting Leeds, Liverpool will travel to Chelsea on Sept 19 and host Arsenal on Sept 26. – AFP