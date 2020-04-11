Football

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish tests positive for Covid-19

Kenny Dalglish is tested positive for Covid-19 despite being asymptomatic.PHOTO: AFP
Former Liverpool player and manager Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for Covid-19, after being admitted to hospital for an infection, but is asymptomatic according to a statement by the Merseyside club on behalf of his family on Friday (April 10).

Dalglish, 69, has been in hospital since Wednesday after requiring intravenous antibiotics for the infection. In keeping with procedures, he was tested for the coronavirus, which has infected over 73,000 people and killed nearly 9,000 in the United Kingdom.

“He would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS (National Health Service) staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation’s attention at this extraordinary time,” the statement said, adding that he was not in immediate danger.

“He would also ask that they are given the space to do their jobs during what is an extremely challenging time for them and that his own family’s privacy is respected.”

Dalglish, who also played for Celtic, is a revered figure at Anfield, having won six English league titles and three European Cups as a player.

He added three more league triumphs as a manager, and also led Blackburn Rovers to an unexpected English Premier League title in the 1994-95 season. – REUTERS

