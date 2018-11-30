Liverpool made to look ‘like butchers’ against PSG says Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said his team "looked like butchers" because of the reactions of the Paris Saint-Germain players to challenges during the French team's 2-1 Champions League win yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"A little hurdle we had to overcome was the 500,000 disruptions in the second half and the referee still thinks he did everything right," the German said.

"We are one of the fairest teams in England, but tonight we looked like butchers."

Juan Bernat and Neymar scored to put PSG in control in the first half, but a James Milner penalty on the stroke of half-time ensured the pivotal group game remained in the balance until the death.

The Parc des Princes contest was marked by a number of interruptions with Liverpool committing 20 fouls and picking up six yellow cards.

"The start was like what we expected, it was very wild and intense and they took all the risks," Klopp told BT Sport.

"They scored twice by winning the second ball. We still had to stay in the game but, as soon as we had a bit of control, you saw the game wasn't decided.

"We have to take the result, but it still feels a bit rubbish."

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson felt that the Reds should have controlled their aggression better in the face of Neymar's "playacting".

"I would like to know how much time they wasted," Robertson told Sky Sports.

"You know it's something you're going to come up against especially with Neymar. It wasn't something we quite dealt with tonight.

"It's frustrating when he is falling like he is. It's all part and parcel of his game, we needed to deal with that. We didn't quite control our aggression."

Looking forward, Klopp remained positive ahead of next month's winner-takes-all clash with Napoli at Anfield.

Group C leaders Napoli are three points clear of the English Premier League side, but a 1-0 win, or a victory by a two-goal margin or more, will see Klopp's men reach the last 16 of the Champions League once more.

"Now we have to use Anfield one more time," Klopp said.