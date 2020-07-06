Liverpool maintain perfect home record with 2-0 win over Villa

EPL LIVERPOOL ASTON VILLA 2 0 (Sadio Mane 71, Curtis Jones 89)

English Premier League champions Liverpool made it 17 wins out of 17 at Anfield with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday (July 5).

After their 4-0 mauling at the hands of Manchester City last Thursday, Juergen Klopp’s side struggled to break down a determined Villa.

But Sadio Mane broke the deadlock in the 71st minute, meeting a low ball from Naby Keita with a firm shot that rattled in off the underside of the cross-bar.

Substitute Curtis Jones scored the second, a minute from the end, with the 19-year-old hooking home after Mohamed Salah headed an Andy Robertson cross into his path.



Villa remain deep in relegation trouble, in 18th place on 27 points. – REUTERS