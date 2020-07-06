Football

Liverpool maintain perfect home record with 2-0 win over Villa

Liverpool maintain perfect home record with 2-0 win over Villa
Sadio Mane celebrates after breaking the deadlock against Aston Villa.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jul 06, 2020 02:21 am
EPL
LIVERPOOL ASTON VILLA
2 0
(Sadio Mane 71, Curtis Jones 89)  

English Premier League champions Liverpool made it 17 wins out of 17 at Anfield with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday (July 5).

After their 4-0 mauling at the hands of Manchester City last Thursday, Juergen Klopp’s side struggled to break down a determined Villa.

But Sadio Mane broke the deadlock in the 71st minute, meeting a low ball from Naby Keita with a firm shot that rattled in off the underside of the cross-bar.

Substitute Curtis Jones scored the second, a minute from the end, with the 19-year-old hooking home after Mohamed Salah headed an Andy Robertson cross into his path.

Villa remain deep in relegation trouble, in 18th place on 27 points. – REUTERS

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho noted that Sheffield United showed more desire than his side.
Football

Not the end of the world if Spurs miss top six: Mourinho

Related Stories

'Exciting times' as Man United thrash Bournemouth 5-2 to extend unbeaten run

Big-spending Chelsea must fix defence: Richard Buxton

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang willing to stay at Arsenal: Mikel Arteta

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football