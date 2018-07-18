Liverpool make world record bid for 'keeper Alisson

Liverpool have opened negotiations with AS Roma over a move for Brazil goalkeeper Alisson, reported the British media last night.

The Guardian reported that an initial offer of £62 million (S$111.52m), including add-ons, has been lodged with the Italian club.

The Liverpool Echo's journalist James Pearce tweeted that the offer is £53m up front with a further £9m in add-ons.

Roma sporting director Monchi said they do not need to sell to comply with financial fairplay regulations, but admitted that every player has his price.

Chelsea, who are bracing themselves for the departure of Thibaut Courtois, are also keen on Alisson, while Real Madrid, another possible suitor, have reportedly yet to make contact with Roma.

If the deal goes through, Alisson would become the world's most expensive goalkeeper, trumping the £35 million it cost Manchester City to buy Ederson from Benfica last summer.

Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper towards the end of last season was Loris Karius.