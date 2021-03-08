Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp bemoans lack of clinical finishing

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp rued his side's profligacy in front of goal in their 1-0 defeat by struggling Fulham as the Reds slumped to their sixth consecutive home league defeat.

"We don't score goals and that's a big problem, especially when we're 1-0 down," said the German, who made seven changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Chelsea last Thursday.

Up front, Diogo Jota made his first start since December after injury and Xherdan Shaqiri also started as they replaced Sadio Mane and the injured Roberto Firmino to partner Mohamed Salah.

But the changes did not have the intended effect. Jota forced a save, while Salah was often crowded out. Mane then came off the bench to loop a header onto the woodwork.

With an eye on defending their 2-0 lead in their Champions League last 16, second leg against RB Leipzig on Thursday morning (Singapore time), Klopp fielded a youthful defence featuring Neco Williams, Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips.

The selection of Rhys alongside Phillips meant the injury-hit Reds were fielding their 19th different starting centre-back partnership in 28 league games.

Unsurprisingly, they showed a lack of cohesion at the back and conceded just before the break, when Salah was easily brushed off the ball by Mario Lemina, who drilled a fine finish into the far corner of Alisson's goal.