Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp might quit football in 2024

Juergen Klopp said he might turn his back on football once his contract with English Premier League champions Liverpool ends in 2024.

The 53-year-old told German website Sportbuzzer that taking a year out in 2024 will give him time to reflect on what he wants to do next.

"I will take a year off and ask myself if I miss football," the German said. "If the answer is in the negative, then that will be it for Juergen Klopp as a coach."