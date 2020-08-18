Football

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp might quit football in 2024

Aug 18, 2020 06:00 am

Juergen Klopp said he might turn his back on football once his contract with English Premier League champions Liverpool ends in 2024.

The 53-year-old told German website Sportbuzzer that taking a year out in 2024 will give him time to reflect on what he wants to do next.

"I will take a year off and ask myself if I miss football," the German said. "If the answer is in the negative, then that will be it for Juergen Klopp as a coach."

The "brutal" pre-game tension would be something he would miss the least, he added. - AFP

