Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reveals he feared the sack earlier

Juergen Klopp has won the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup since he became Liverpool manager in October 2015.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp revealed yesterday that he was fearing the sack early on in his Anfield career and had to ask for time.

The German had taken over from Brendan Rodgers in October 2015, but took a while to convince the club's owners, Fenway Sports Group.

He told Sky Sports' Football Show yesterday: "It was clear we needed time and we couldn't fix it overnight.

"I had to ask for time, that was how it was. I knew before that in my career, I had never got the sack, but I knew, now I was on a different level and if I cannot deliver here, quick enough, I would get the sack.

"So that was why I said if I sit here in four years, still, then something will have happened. It was not that I asked for four years, it was just a bit of time."

The Reds began their era of gegenpressing under the former Borussia Dortmund coach with some impressive results, including a 4-1 win over Manchester City at the Etihad.

Liverpool finished eighth that season, but also lost in the finals of the League Cup and Europa League. In the following season, they qualified for the Champions League by finishing fourth in the English Premiership.

Boosted by new signings such as Mohamed Salah in the summer of 2017 and Virgil van Dijk in January 2018, the Reds went on to reach the Champions League final four months later in Kiev, where they lost to Real Madrid.

The signing of Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson proved to be the final piece of the puzzle, and they went one better in the 2018/19 season, lifting the European Cup for the sixth time.

This season, Klopp's Reds made a blistering start to their EPL campaign. They were just two wins away from sealing their first English top-flight title in 30 years, before the season was suspended last month due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Klopp believes there is still room for improvement despite their stellar campaign, which has seen them lose only one EPL match this season.

"We will not change, that's the first thing, but whether we will be successful depends on what other clubs are doing as well because they have all the chance to improve things, do things better," he said.

"So I have no clue what the future will hold for us. But we will not change, this team is not the finished article, and we have a lot of space for improvement, and we work on that.

BOOST

"We have fresh blood coming through. We can improve with this team, which is great."

Klopp does not believe football should be "forced back" after the Covid-19 shutdown, but admitted it could boost the mood of the country.

There is no end in sight to the football lockdown in England, but the Bundesliga is set to resume in empty stadiums on May 9.

"We are all at home, all isolated, we have no cases or stuff like this," said Klopp.

"If we come together and train in groups of two or five or six or eight, I'm not sure when that will be possible, we have to wait for the government on that.

"We cannot force that and will not, there's absolutely nothing for that.