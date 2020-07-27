Liverpool, Manchester City end season in style

Striker Divock Origi scored a rare goal as champions Liverpool came from behind to close out their magnificent English Premier League season with a 3-1 win at Newcastle United this morning (Singapore time).

Liverpool ended the season on 99 points, 18 points ahead of nearest rivals Manchester City, who thrashed already-relegated Norwich City 5-0 with goals from Kevin de Bruyne (two), Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez.

The Reds went behind to the fastest goal ever scored against them in the EPL era as Dwight Gayle latched on to Jonjo Shelvey's free-kick and slotted it past Alisson with just 26 seconds on the clock.

With Liverpool having made five changes to the team that started the 5-3 win over Chelsea, it fell to ever-present Virgil van Dijk to score the equaliser with a towering header seven minutes before half-time.

Origi, who had not scored in the league since bagging a brace against Everton on Dec 4, put the Reds in front in the 59th minute, cutting in from the left before curling the ball in at the far post.