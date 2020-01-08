Liverpool to meet either Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town in FA Cup

English Premier League leaders Liverpool, who fielded a virtual youth side and still beat Everton in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, will travel to either Championship side Bristol City or League One Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round, following yesterday morning's (Singapore time) draw.

Bristol City, who drew 1-1 at home to Shrewsbury last Saturday, pulled off one of the great FA Cup shocks last time they faced Liverpool, winning a third-round replay 1-0 at Anfield in 1994 as a second-tier side - a result that led to the resignation of then-Reds' manager Graeme Souness.

Shrewsbury had less luck in their only other meeting with Liverpool, losing 4-0 at home in the fourth round in 1996.

The Merseysiders last won the FA Cup in 2006.

Arsenal, who have won the world's oldest cup competition a record 13 times, will be away to Bournemouth.

Holders Manchester City host Fulham.

The ties will be played between Jan 24 and 27. - REUTERS

FOURTH-ROUND DRAW:

Bristol City or Shrewsbury v Liverpool, Watford or Tranmere v Wolves or Man United, Man City v Fulham, Rochdale or Newcastle v Oxford, Hull v Chelsea, Bournemouth v Arsenal, Burnley v Norwich, Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham, Northampton v Derby, Brentford v Leicester, QPR v Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth v Barnsley, Bristol Rovers or Coventry v Birmingham, West Ham v West Bromwich Albion, Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff or Carlisle, Millwall v Sheffield United.