Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara tests positive for Covid-19

Liverpool's new midfielder Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for Covid-19, the English Premier League champions confirmed on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Spaniard, who joined from Bayern Munich this month, missed Monday's 3-1 win over Arsenal and is self-isolating.

He will miss another clash with the Gunners in the League Cup tomorrow morning (Singapore time), and Monday morning's EPL trip to Aston Villa, but could return for the Merseyside Derby at Everton on Oct 17.