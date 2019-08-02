Liverpool need big signings to compete with Man City, says Joe Cole

Liverpool will rue not making a marquee signing this summer, said former Reds, Chelsea and West Ham United winger Joe Cole.

The Champions League winners have brought in only two teenagers in this transfer window - midfielder Harvey Elliott, 16, from Fulham and defender Sepp van den Berg, 17, from PEC Zwolle.

In stark contrast, Manchester City, who edged out the Reds to win last season's English Premier League title by only one point, have smashed their transfer record by signing Spanish midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid for 70 million euros (S$107m).

They have also re-signed Spanish left-back Angelino, 22, a year after he joined PSV Eindhoven.

Cole told the Mirror: "Juergen Klopp has done a great job. For him to take the team to the next level - he's done an excellent job. He's great for the club and great for the league - everyone loves him.

"But he will be disappointed not to have brought in any major, marquee signings to add to his squad. If they're going to compete with Man City, they need to kick on and go again.

"They were so close last year and Man City have strengthened. He's obviously happy with his players and he's going to have (Adam) Lallana and (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain back (from injuries) this year.

"But they need to go again if they're going to keep up with Man City because they seem relentless at the moment."

Pep Guardiola does not seem to be done yet, though.

The Guardian reported yesterday that City have reopened talks with Juventus over signing Portuguese fullback Joao Cancelo, with Danilo going in the opposite direction.

Juventus rejected City's offer of 40m euros plus Danilo earlier this summer, as they were keen only in a money deal of 60m euros, but are now willing to reconsider the Brazilian in part-exchange.

Meanwhile, Liverpool new boy Elliott apologised yesterday after a video emerged of him appearing to mock Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

The Snapchat video, taken during the Champions League final in June, shows the teen performing an offensive impersonation of Kane.

"I would just like to wholeheartedly apologise for any offence caused on the back of a video of me circulating on the Internet," he wrote on Instagram.