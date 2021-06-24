Liverpool not keen on releasing Salah for Tokyo 2020: Egypt FA

Mohamed Salah is unlikely to join Egypt's Olympic football team, as his English Premier League club Liverpool do not want him to take part in the Tokyo Games, said the Egyptian Football Association's chairman.

"Liverpool have informed us that they did not welcome Salah to play in the Olympics," Ahmed Megahed told Egyptian broadcaster ON Time Sports.

"Salah wanted to play, and he said he will make a try and within two or three days, the issue will be decided."

The 2021/22 EPL season kicks off on Aug 14, less than a week after the July 23-Aug 8 Games.

Salah, 29, was Liverpool's top scorer last season with 31 goals.

He had scored in all three group-stage matches at London 2012 against Brazil, New Zealand and Belarus before Egypt were knocked out by Japan.

In Tokyo, Egypt are grouped with Argentina, Spain and Australia.