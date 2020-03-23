Liverpool offer their stadium stewards to supermarkets
Liverpool's chief executive Peter Moore has offered the club's stadium stewards to local supermarkets as customers clamber for goods amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Moore tweeted that their stewards are "offering their time and expertise in volunteering to help with crowd control, queue management, parking control, assisting the elderly and infirm take their groceries to their cars, etc" and urged the supermarkets to get in touch with him.
There have been reports of British supermarket workers facing abuse amid panic buying during this period. - AFP
