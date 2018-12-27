Liverpool open to deals next month

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez (far right) suffered an injury in the match against Burnley and is expected to return only in mid-January.

Liverpool will be open to signing players in next month's transfer window should they need reinforcements to aid their English Premier League title challenge, manager Juergen Klopp has said.

Klopp's side have suffered a number of casualties in recent weeks, with defenders Joel Matip and Joe Gomez ruled out until mid-January with injuries.

While fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold and midfielder Naby Keita just returning in this morning's game against Newcastle United, Klopp suggested further fitness problems could force him to rethink his transfer strategy, Reuters reported.

"I'm very happy with what I've got, but you don't know. That's why I always keep the door open, in case something happens and we need to have a look," Klopp told a news conference ahead of the Newcastle match.

"If a few more things happen, then we need to have a look because there are a monstrous number of games still and it's really important that we can always react.

"If something will dramatically change, then we need to have a look, that's all. If nothing happens, then I would say we will not do anything."

Liverpool may wait to find the right target next month, but former Reds midfielder Paul Ince has earmarked Jadon Sancho as a signing, though not just yet.

The young Englishman, who left Manchester City in the summer of 2017 in search of first-team football at Borussia Dortmund, has quickly blossomed into one of Europe's biggest stars.

Sancho has been involved in 15 goals in 24 Dortmund appearances this season, with his form a catalyst for the team's charge to the top of the Bundesliga table heading into Germany's winter break.

At 18, Sancho is an exciting prospect and Ince believes the creative starlet would fit right in at Klopp's Liverpool in time to come.

"When you look at Sancho, let's not go overboard," Ince told Express Sport.

"He's only 18. We don't want to make these players better than what they are the moment, they're still young and have a long way to go.

"We, as a nation, have a tendency to build people up from such a young age and then knock them back down.

"I feel with Sancho, the boy's done well and he's been brave to make that decision to go and play in Germany.

"He needs to keep playing games until he's 19 or 20. Then maybe Liverpool should start looking at him. And not just him, there are other kids out there doing well."

Attracting young talents can be an easier task with the kind of exhilarating football the Reds play under Klopp, to the extent that they lead the EPL standings by four points, ahead of this morning's fixtures.

However, Klopp has urged his players to maintain their focus, with potentially season-defining games against Arsenal and Man City on the horizon.

"The most important thing for us is (the reaction) after you win the last game - that is why the Wolves game was such a big challenge (after the win against Manchester United)," he said.

"So I was really happy with our attitude. That is what we need - to stay angry, greedy and in the job."

Klopp will want to keep his key men fresh for the Arsenal and City games and if his side are still top of the table after these next three matches, they will head into 2019 with optimism rising that they could pull off a miracle and halt Pep Guardiola's champions in the title race.

Klopp had said last Saturday that his side will probably need to crack the 100-point mark this season if they are to have any chance of ending the club's 29-year wait for a league title and that will be no easy task.