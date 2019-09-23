Liverpool pip Chelsea 2-1 for sixth straight EPL win

EPL CHELSEA LIVERPOOL 1 2 (N'Golo Kante 71) (Trent Alexander-Arnold 14, Roberto Firmino 30)

Liverpool chalked up their sixth consecutive win in the English Premier League with a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (Sept 22).

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold gave the Reds the lead with a free-kick in the 14th minute, before Roberto Firmino made it 2-0 with a header on the half-hour mark.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante sparked hopes of a comeback by pulling one back in the 71st minute. But the Reds withstood the Blues' onslaught in the last 20 minutes to maintain their 100 per cent record.