Liverpool to play RB Leipzig in Budapest again

Liverpool will return to Budapest to play RB Leipzig in their Champions League last-16, second leg next week due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, European football's governing body Uefa said yesterday.

Juergen Klopp's men, who beat Leipzig 2-0 in the first leg on Feb 16 in the Hungarian capital, cannot host the return leg at Anfield because the Bundesliga team would have to undergo 10 days of isolation upon returning from the United Kingdom.

The first leg, originally scheduled for the Red Bull Arena in Germany, was also shifted to Budapest's Puskas Arena after German authorities denied Liverpool entry into the country due to Covid-19 protocols.