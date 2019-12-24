Liverpool on a real high, says Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers brushed off suggestions that Liverpool might suffer from fatigue after their successful Club World Cup sojourn, saying his former club will "come back on a real high".

The Reds returned from Doha yesterday, after beating Flamengo 1-0 in extra-time.

The newly minted Club World Cup champions will play their closest English Premier League rivals, second-placed Leicester, at the King Power on Friday morning (Singapore time).

The last time the sides squared off in October, the Reds needed a 95th-minute penalty to see off the Foxes 2-1.

Rodgers was twice asked if the Reds could be stretched by their foreign exertions, but both times he insisted that Liverpool will go into the top-of-the-table clash against his side "on a high".

He said: "It's a difficult game for us. We want to bring our true game.

"It's a great measure for us. I think they'll come back on a real high.

"We had a really good game at Anfield and we should have come out of that game with a draw...

"My focus is on ourselves and bring a level of performance that can test Liverpool."

The EPL's runaway leaders Liverpool have won all but one of their 17 matches and hold a 10-point lead over Leicester.

Former Reds winger John Barnes told the Liverpool Echo: "In terms of what they have done so far, I can see them doing it again next year. You have to maintain your consistency.

"But if Man City or Man United spend lots of money to improve, can we say that Liverpool are definitely going to win the league? No.

"I don't think this Liverpool team can actually get any better, but they can be as consistent."