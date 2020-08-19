Liverpool register one positive Covid-19 case in Austrian camp: Report
An unidentified member of English Premier League champions Liverpool has tested positive for Covid-19 at their training camp in the Austrian Alps, tabloid Kronen Zeitung said yesterday, citing sources.
The Austrian paper did not specify whether the person involved was a player or a member of staff, describing them only as a "member" of the club.
Liverpool declined to comment on the report.
The Reds' training camp was moved to the Austrian town of Saalfelden at short notice after a planned trip to Evian in France was cancelled "because of the coronavirus pandemic", according to SLFC Soccer, a company that set up the Austrian camp, which is being held behind closed doors.
The Daily Mirror reported that the positive case won't affect the club's training plans as they prepare for the Community Shield against Arsenal on Aug 29. The new EPL season starts on Sept 12. - REUTERS
