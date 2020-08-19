Liverpool register one positive Covid-19 case in Austrian camp: Report

Liverpool have declined to comment on the positive Covid-19 report.

An unidentified member of English Premier League champions Liverpool has tested positive for Covid-19 at their training camp in the Austrian Alps, tabloid Kronen Zeitung said yesterday, citing sources.

The Austrian paper did not specify whether the person involved was a player or a member of staff, describing them only as a "member" of the club.

Liverpool declined to comment on the report.

The Reds' training camp was moved to the Austrian town of Saalfelden at short notice after a planned trip to Evian in France was cancelled "because of the coronavirus pandemic", according to SLFC Soccer, a company that set up the Austrian camp, which is being held behind closed doors.