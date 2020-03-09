Liverpool set to be boosted by Jordan Henderson's return

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has a good chance of playing in the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Thursday morning (Singapore time).

The 29-year-old midfielder has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring in last month's last-16, first leg in Spain, where the Reds lost 1-0.

His influence had been sorely missed, but manager Juergen Klopp confirmed his impending return after their 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

"Hendo was out but, maybe, he will train tomorrow. If that looks good, I have to make a decision. For sure it will be good to have him back," he said.

Goals by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane cancelled out an early Bournemouth opener from Callum Wilson, as Liverpool clocked up a 22nd consecutive home win in the top flight, breaking a record set by Bill Shankly's men in 1972.

CULT STATUS

But Klopp, who steered Liverpool to the Champions League trophy last season and who has achieved cult status at Anfield where Shankly is still revered, shrugged off the comparisons.

He said: "Oh yes, I will never compare with this fella.

"Great... We didn't think about the number before the game but, after the game, we can think about it for a couple of minutes. It's nice. It's absolutely nice. It's special, not normal."

His side are now just three wins away from sealing their first league title in 30 years, but Klopp wants his men to focus on the task at hand first.

"Three wins to go? No, no, it's Atleti 100 per cent," he said.

"That's a tough one. Of course, they will not come here and try to play a friendly game.

"It will be the opposite. Today helps, 100 per cent. Maybe (there will be) one or two players coming back - we will see - and then, with a good line-up and with Anfield, we'll try to change it."

After three defeats in their previous four games in all competitions and going down to Wilson's opener, Klopp said the way they recovered from the setback illustrated his side's mentality.

It was exemplified by left-back James Milner, who made a goal-line clearance to deny Ryan Fraser an equaliser in the second half.

"Today is an example, we had to fight hard. We are not geniuses, but we can really fight until the end of the season. Then, we'll see what we get for it," the 52-year-old German said.

Milner echoed Klopp's sentiments saying: "It was important that the boys showed great attitude to come back after some iffy results.

"It's impossible to go through a season without an iffy spell, but it's about how you are going to come through that and the boys are working hard."

Adrian, who deputised for the injured Alisson in goal and is expected to start against Atletico, added: "It was a tough game after a few bad results.

"The confidence of everyone was a bit down, but today we showed the winning mentality is back. Looking ahead, we have to prepare in the next few days as well as possible.

"We know Atletico's style of play... we need to try to keep the ball, be patient, to move the ball quick because they are going to defend the result here.

"But it's going to be very difficult for them to defend again for 95 minutes. Here, at Anfield, it's a different history."

BARNES' WARNING

However, Liverpool legend John Barnes has warned his former side that Diego Simone's men will prove a tougher proposition than the Barcelona side the Reds overcame last season.

Last May, the La Liga giants took a 3-0 first-leg lead in the Champions League semi-finals, but were booted out of the competition, after Liverpool won the second leg 4-0 at Anfield.

"It's different playing Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. You say Barcelona are a better team than Atletico, but not defensively," Barnes said.

"If they have to defend a lead and have 20 per cent possession and not concede that's what Diego Simeone does.

"So, it was a huge shock to Barcelona, but it will be more difficult against Atletico."

22

Liverpool have now won their last 22 English Premier League home games, the longest such winning run in English top-flight history.