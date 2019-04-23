Liverpool set club record EPL points haul

Juergen Klopp's Liverpool have set a club points record in the English Premier League, following Sunday's 2-0 win over Cardiff City.

The Reds have racked up 88 points in 35 matches, eclipsing the tally of 86 that Rafael Benitez's side garnered while finishing second to Manchester United 10 years ago.

With only three games left, the Reds look on course to overhaul another club record of 90 points set in the 1987/88 season, when they won the old English First Division, which had 21 teams.

But Klopp has maintained a zen-like mindset, telling the club website: "In the end, we will see how many points we have and then we get what we get for it.

"If you are only motivated by winning the Holy Grail, then something is wrong with you. We are motivated ourselves because we play for this club, because we want to win football games..."